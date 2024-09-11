Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VXF opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.97.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

