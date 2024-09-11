Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

