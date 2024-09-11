Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 171 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

