Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 784 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST stock opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $859.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

