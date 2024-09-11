Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

NYSE HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

