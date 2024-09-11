Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,863,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 323,114 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

