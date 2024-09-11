Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

