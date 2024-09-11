Truist Financial Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $63.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

ASO stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

