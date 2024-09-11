Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 388,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 214,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

