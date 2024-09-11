Ultra (UOS) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $597,649.58 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

