Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.34. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 370,008 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 795,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after buying an additional 752,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,686,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

