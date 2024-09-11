UniBot (UNIBOT) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $5.42 or 0.00009524 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $5.42 million and $1.17 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.46025746 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,125,355.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

