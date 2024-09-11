uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in uniQure by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

