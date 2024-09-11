Uniswap Price Reaches $6.77 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00011763 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $139.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00108308 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.57190638 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1086 active market(s) with $104,805,112.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

