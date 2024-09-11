Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.64 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00011857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and approximately $108.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.57190638 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1086 active market(s) with $104,805,112.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.