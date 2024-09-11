United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 2.9%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.88. 19,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 650,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $838.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 115,308 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

