Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). 16,321,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 15,112,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upland Resources news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 900,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,769.32). In related news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,769.32). Also, insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,077.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $121,900,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.