Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

