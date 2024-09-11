Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $782,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $206.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

