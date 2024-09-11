Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

