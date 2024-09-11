Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.