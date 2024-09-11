Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

