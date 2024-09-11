Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

