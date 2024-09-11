Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,643,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,034,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

