Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

XEL stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

