Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hawkins by 116.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

