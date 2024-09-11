Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 582 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.2 %

LMAT stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $92.90.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.