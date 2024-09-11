Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,770 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

