Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 23,542.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

