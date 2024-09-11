VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 1.1% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

MOO opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

