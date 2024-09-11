Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

