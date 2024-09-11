Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VDE opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.78. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

