Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Cut by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,211,000 after acquiring an additional 625,485 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,931,000.

BATS:VSGX opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

