Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $669,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VGT stock opened at $545.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.62 and its 200 day moving average is $543.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

