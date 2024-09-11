Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.73

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 198951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

