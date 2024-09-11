Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.