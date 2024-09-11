Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.