Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.04 and its 200-day moving average is $488.70. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

