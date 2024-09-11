Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s Largest Position

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 54.4% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $129,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 631,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,798,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

