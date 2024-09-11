Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

