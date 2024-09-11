Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

