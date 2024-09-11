Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

