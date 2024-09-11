Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 231.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

