Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

