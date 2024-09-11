Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.