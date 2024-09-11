Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.