Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 10,349 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

