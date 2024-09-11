Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

