Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.25. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.