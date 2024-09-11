Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $37.64 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

